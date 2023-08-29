NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sentencing for a truck driver accused of a crash that fatally wounded members of the Southern University marching band happened today in a Natchitoches Parish.

According to the Louisiana State Police the driver, Claude Gay of Coushatta, drifted onto the interstate’s northbound shoulder while traveling in his Freightliner and crashed into the vehicle which was parked in the emergency lane, according to LSP.

Gay was sentenced on Tuesday to five years in prison, four years of that is suspended. He is credited with 10 months time served. Gay was also ordered to surrender his commercial driver’s license and is banned from ever getting his CDL reinstated. Each family is also to be paid $5,000 in restitution.

Three members of the ‘Marching 100’ were traveling back to Texas together on December 7, 2022. The students stopped on I-49 to change a flat tire when Gay drifted into the shoulder, striking, and fatally injuring Tyran Williams, 19; Dylan Young, 21; and Broderick Moore, 19, all of Texas.