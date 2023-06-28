SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Those impacted by recent storm damage should file an insurance claim sooner than later.

After taking pictures of the damage, La. Department of Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said to contact the insurance provider immediately. This will expedite the process of receiving expenses for damage.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For residents still waiting on a response from the insurer, call the Louisiana Department of Insurance to file a complaint.

LDI will contact the insurance company representatives to ensure the property receives the coverage it is entitled to.

In the meantime, residents should prevent any further damage to the property.

“First, minimize the damage,” Donelon said. “Second, file your claim. Third, document your damage, photographs, etc. And then get your claim adjuster, your company rep out as soon as possible. If you have trouble reaching them, or getting a response from them, call us or use our website to file a complaint with us.”