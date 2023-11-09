SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Israeli forces have been continuously attacking the Gaza Strip every day for more than a month following the Hamas Attack on October 7; prompting Louisiana Christian University to condemn the attacks on Israel.

In numerous reports, over 10,000 innocent Palestinian victims have been killed, and 4,104 are children.

On October 30th, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said, “Over 420 children are killed or injured each day in Gaza – a number which should shake each of us to our core.”

LCU made a media statement, “Man is the special creation of God, made in His own image (Genesis 1:26–30). Furthermore, Christ died for all humanity (2 Corinthians 5:15), who were created in His image, adding infinite value and dignity to every person of every race, gender, and age, and “WHEREAS, we believe that the only remedy for evil in this world is the transforming grace that comes through the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ (Acts 15:11; Romans 5:15–17; 12:21; Galatians 1:3–4). “The President, Faculty, and Staff of Louisiana Christian University do herby condemn the attacks on Israel as acts of terror and demand the immediate release of the hostages in Gaza.” “We pledge to take every possible measure to prevent the dangerous incitement of antisemitism and to safeguard the well-being of anyone on our campus who may be at risk of retaliatory actions.”

The statement is signed by the President of Louisiana Christian University, Dr. Rick Brewer.