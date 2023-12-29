LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — State officials are voicing their approval after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted Louisiana primacy over carbon capture wells and operations Thursday.

CO2 sequestration involves the use of injection wells to store CO2 deep below ground, under confining layers such as shales, that prevent upward migration of what is injected.

The process is widely seen as one of the primary tools in delivering cleaner production and use of traditional fuels and industrial feedstock.

Senator Bill Cassidy, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, expressed his approval for the decision.

“Louisiana worked to receive the authority to regulate capturing and storing carbon,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This unlocks the next phase of job creation and economic development in Louisiana. It also creates a competitive advantage compared to other states while protecting the environment.”

Cassidy has led a two-year push for the EPA to allow Louisiana to invest in carbon storage wells.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said that Louisiana`s geology and existing base of industry and pipeline infrastructure position the state to be a major player as a hub for Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) projects.

“Finding alternative means of harnessing our traditional fuel sources at the same time we expand our options for alternative fuel sources to the point they are market-ready, available, and affordable is probably the great challenge of our generation and some of the most important work we can do for future generations,” Gov. Edwards said.