(KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor-elect Jeff Landry is inviting everyone to an event he has dubbed “the people’s party.”

On January 8 at 7 p.m., at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, the Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball will honor the state’s history and celebrate a new administration.

“I am truly thankful for you and your support over the years. I am humbled by the confidence the people of Louisiana have shown by electing me as their next Governor. It is with gratitude that Sharon and I would like to invite you to attend the people’s party – The Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball honoring Louisiana’s great history, and a celebration welcoming the bright future of our state.” Louisiana Governor-elect Jeff Landry

The event is a black tie formal and tickets are $100. To purchase tickets to the Inauguration Ball visit oneteam.la/inauguration.