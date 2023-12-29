(KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana will participate in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, California.

This is the third straight appearance for Louisiana at the Rose Parade. Louisiana’s float won the ‘Showmanship Award’ for last year’s float.

With a mission to promote tourism across the state, this year’s float is called “Explore Louisiana.” The float will be covered in 20,000 roses, hand-crafted by volunteers. A larger-than-life Mardi Gras jester will be featured, designs of fleur-de-lis, and inspiration was pulled from the second-line umbrellas and traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple, green, and gold accents.

The parade theme is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.”

Top performers will showcase their talents and represent Louisiana Music. Performing on the float will be Grammy-nominated Zydeco Musician Sean Ardoin, Cajun Fiddler Amanda Shaw, and legendary guitarist James Burton.

On New Year’s Day, 35 floral-decorated floats will roll through the streets of Pasadena for more than five miles.

Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser and float performer Amanda Shaw share a sneak peek at the parade. Watch Live on Friday, December 29 at 11 a.m. here on KTALnews.com.