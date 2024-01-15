SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor Jeff Landry and the Louisiana Legislature convened for a special session to resolve the state’s ongoing redistricting issue as ordered by a federal judge.

In Landry’s opening remarks he recognized that the state was gathered on the holiday commemorating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to resolve an issue of electoral representation.

Read Governor Landry’s opening remarks to the Louisiana Legislature below.

Mr. Speaker, Mr. President, Members of the House and Senate,   

Thank you for your cordial welcome.       

May I begin by recognizing on this day Dr. Martin Luther King, JR.  whose moral fortitude, and spiritual inspiration allowed millions to live the American Dream.   

I would like to begin with one of my favorites of his many quotes:  “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”   

Our state’s DNA, is directly connected to the diverse and varied relationships we all share with one another.  Diverse relationships between our friends and acquaintances, Our neighbors, old classmates, co-workers, caregivers, teammates, colleagues, our family, and EACH OTHER right here in this room.  For our culture is built on these relationships.      

We are here today because we have inherited issues that others have laid at our feet.  Let us accept this task.  Let us do the work incumbent upon us so we can move on to solving MUCH larger problems.  

Now I am aware Huey Long was shot over redistricting, I am hopeful and confident we can dispose of this matter without you disposing of me. 

For various reasons known and unknown, spoken and unspoken, CLOSURE of this re-districting problem has evaded us.  It is time to stop averting the issue and confront it head on.  We are here today because the Federal Courts have ordered us to perform our job.  Our job – which is not finished. A job that our own laws direct us to complete.  AND a job that our individual oaths promised we would perform.   

To that end, I ask you to join me in adopting the re-districting maps proposed.  These maps will satisfy the Court…and ensure that the congressional districts of our State — are made right here in the Legislature and not by some heavy-handed member of the Federal Judiciary.       

We do not need a federal judge to do for us what the people of Louisiana have elected YOU to do.  You are the voice of the people.  It is time to use that voice.   

The people sent us here to solve problems, not exasperate them.  To heal divisions, not widen them.  To be fair and reasonable.  The people expect us to operate government efficiently, and to act in compliance with the laws of our nation and the instruction of our Courts – even when we disagree with them.  And let me say this:  I know of the hard work some of our Legislators have endured — trying their very best to get this right.   

As Attorney General — I did everything I could to dispose of this litigation.  I defended the re-districting plan adopted by this body as the will of the people.  I sought a stay at the 5th Circuit.  We successfully stayed the case at the U.S. Supreme Court for more than a year, allowing our 2022 elections to proceed.  Last October, we filed a writ of mandamus, which was granted by the 5th Circuit — giving the people of Louisiana yet another chance to take care of our own business.  But when the  5th Circuit panel ruled against us in November, I filed for an en banc hearing, which was denied.   

We have exhausted  ALL legal remedies,  and we have labored  with this issue  for far – too – long.   

I recognize the  difficulty of getting 144 people  to agree on anything,  and I sincerely  commend you  for the work  you have done so far.  But now, once and for all, let’s put this to bed.  Let’s make the  Adjustments necessary,  heed the instructions  of the Court,  take the pen  out of the hand of  non-elected Judges  and place it  in your hand –  the hand of the people.  It’s that simple.   

Help me make this a reality… in this  special session,  for this  special purpose,  on this special day.    

This redistricting challenge goes further than just our  congressional maps.  While one Federal Judge has a  pen in her hand  eager to draw our  Congressional maps, another threatens to  pick up a pen  and redraw OUR  Supreme Court.   

In your 2021  Regular Session,  you passed Senate Resolution 248,  asking our  State Supreme Court  to provide this  legislature with  recommendations for redistricting their districts.  A wide majority of the  Court (OVER 2/3) have responded.   

Justice McCallum,  Justice Genovese,  Justice Crain,  Justice Hughes,  and Justice Griffin  have conscientiously,  unselfishly,  and courageously  stepped forward and  presented us with a  map that re-draws our  Supreme Court  districts in a manner  that will comply with  the Voting Rights Act,  – and alleviate costly  litigation.  

You can fulfill your responsibility —  and honorably meet  your obligation to re-district our  High Court —  -so the people of Louisiana will have  a fair,  democratic,  and equally  representative  judiciary.  The litigation involving  our Supreme Court  districts —  has been pending for  some time.  There are cases  in all 3 federal districts  in this state.   

As Attorney General  we worked to defend  the state  and to have those  cases dismissed.  I know first-hand,  this matter is  in-defensible.     

Our Supreme Court  districts have been re-districted by the Legislature only ONE TIME in the last 103 years.  The result —  is districts that are  grossly unbalanced –  with two districts  twice as large as  another one.  

Last year,  I negotiated a  scheduling order  with the plaintiffs  allowing the  Legislature the chance  to willingly handle our own affairs,  rather than  unwillingly have it done by another  non-elected  Federal Judge.     

I want to publicly  commend the Justices for their  willingness to set aside  any regard for their  own careers, and  the power they hold.  They epitomize statesmanship,  honor, integrity,  and the very  embodiment of  fairness.  They are a reflection of  our people’s  goodness, decency,  and just-ness.  Every single person  in our great state  can look up to these  Justices with pride,  with reverence,  and with a reborn  confidence in the judicial system  that these great  men and women  administer for us  each and every day.   

Just as we would  respect, honor,  and comply with  any other decision  reached by such a  majority of our  High Court;  I ask that you  do so now  by adopting the Court’s  re-districting map,  and allowing  the first seat  to be filled this Fall.       

Every voting aged  citizen in Louisiana  may or may not join the political party of his  or her choosing.  It is a choice.  It is a freedom.  If you do choose to  join a political party,  it is only fair and right  that you have  the ability to select  your Party’s candidates for office,  without the  interference  of another party  and without the  distraction  and the interference  of a convoluted,  complicated,  and extended ballot  to wade through  and decipher.  

As I travel this state,  I have listened carefully to those  who seek a more focused electoral process…where they may participate in the nomination of  THEIR party’s chosen candidate.  And I believe it is an  issue that our  Legislature should  consider.  We have included  the proposal  for a closed party  primary system  for your consideration  for these very reasons.   

It is about fairness.  It is about simplicity.  It is about clarity.     

We have tested this  system before  in this state,  and it works.  The U.S. House  Majority Leader  is in his seat  as a result of being  first elected to Congress under a  party primary system.  Our State Treasurer  was elected to  Congress under this  tried and tested  system.  I was elected to  Congress under a  party primary system.  President Joe Biden  was elected in  Louisiana’s Presidential Primary,  and President Trump,  and our other  Presidential nominees  put forward by this  state —  were chosen in a  party primary system  which allows the major parties  to pick their  candidates.  It is fair  and it is  common sense.  And, for our independent or no party voters who by their own choice  decide not to join a  political party – their voice is heard  and counted…     

…Counted on a simpler, shorter,  clearer  November election  ballot  containing generally  one Democrat,  one Republican,  and ballot qualified  independent candidates.   

Some things make Louisiana very unique:  our food,  our music,  and our culture.  These are a source of  pride.  However,  our jungle of  election system  is the only one of its  kind in the country.    

It is relic of the past –  which has left us  dead last.   

Our fellow southern  states are succeeding –  because of their  primary process.  A process which  results in a stronger,  more unified team of  elected leaders.  It is time to re-write  our story  and move to a  similar system  we have already  tried, tested  and still use in Presidential primaries  today.  As we work on other electoral reforms with  these redistricting  maps,  now is the time  to also deal with this  common-sense change.     

Today, as we honor Dr. Martin Luther King, JR.  I do not believe that it is mere irony  that finds us here  today.  On this consecrated day, we seek to amplify the voice of the few…  We seek to broaden the opportunity for participation in the governance of our people.     

The courage, the wisdom, and the relentless pursuit of fairness in our electoral process by Dr. King,  is profoundly moving.  His words in 1968 are wholly appropriate 56 years later at this very hour:  “…the arc of the moral  universe is long, but it bends toward  justice…”       

For Dr. King’s was an uphill journey into the head winds of hate, His was a march into battle, while ours is a  walk-in-the-park.  His was persecution for speaking his truth, while ours is a comfortable dialogue.  His was a mighty shove, while yours is the mere push of a button.    

God bless Louisiana God bless each of you and God bless the people we represent.   