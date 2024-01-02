SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – What are your rights if the police approach your home or car to question you? What about if you are arrested or detained? Is it legal to film an interaction with police in Louisiana?

The ACLU Louisiana interacting with the police can cause stress, and while de-escalation is the responsibility of the police, the general public can not assume that “officers will behave in a way that protects your safety or respects your rights.”

You do have rights, and our system of laws allows you to have your case heard in a court of law.

But before you get into a back and forth with police about who is right; here are your rights, Louisiana.

If a police officer reasonably suspects that you are involved in a crime:

Give your name to police – you can be arrested in Louisiana for refusing to give your name and address to police officers if they stop you and have reasonable suspicion that you are involved in a crime.

Keep your hands where the police can see them.

Ask if you are free to leave. Detainment must be temporary and for a reasonable period of time if you are not under arrest.

While conducting a stop, police may perform a pat down to ensure officer safety. However, they are not allowed to go into your pockets unless they feel something similar to a weapon.

Ask if you are under arrest. If you are, tell the officer you wish to remain silent.

You do not have to consent to a search of yourself, your phone, or your belongings.

During a traffic stop:

Stop the car in a safe place as quickly as possible. Turn off the engine, turn on the internal light, open the window partially, and place your hands on the wheel.

Show driver’s license, registration, and proof of insurance upon request.

You may refuse an officer’s request to look inside your car. But if police believe your car contains evidence of a crime, they can search it without your consent.

Drivers and passengers have the right to remain silent. Passengers may ask if they are free to leave.

If an officer suspects you are driving under the influence, you may refuse a sobriety test, which may result in future consequences such as fines and fees. If you refuse, the officer must read an “Implied Consent Warning,” which outlines the possible consequences of refusing to submit to a test.

You do not have to answer questions related to immigration status.

Police at your home:

You do not have to allow police inside your home unless they have a warrant – this includes porches, decks, and garages. You may step outside of your home and speak to them with the door closed.

If they arrive with a warrant, ask them to show it to you. Officers can only search the areas and for the items listed on the warrant. An arrest warrant allows police to enter the home of the person listed on the warrant if they believe the person is inside.

The smell of marijuana is no longer sufficient cause to enter a private home without a warrant.

Even if an officer has a warrant to search – you have the right to remain silent.

You can refuse a search of your person, your car, or your home unless police arrest you or have a warrant.

You are under arrest, but you still have rights

Clearly state that you wish to remain silent and ask for an attorney. If you can’t afford a lawyer, you have the right to a free one.

Anyone arrested under the age of 18, ask for your parent or guardian to be contacted.

You must show identification.

The officers may conduct a search of your person and conduct an inventory search of your car.

Don’t say anything or make any decisions without a lawyer.

You have the right to make a local phone call. The police can not listen if you call a lawyer.

Is it legal to record police interactions in Louisiana?

Recording audio and video of an officer performing their duties in public is allowed in Louisiana. The officer can not take your device or equipment, nor can they demand to view or delete the footage without a warrant.

You can not interfere with the officer’s duties as you capture the moment of civic engagement.

What happens if you have an interaction with the police and believe that your rights were violated in the process?

As soon as you are able, take down the officer’s name, patrol car number, the agency they represent, and any other details.

Get contact information for witnesses to the action.

If you are injured, seek medical attention and immediately take photos of your injuries.

File a written complaint with the agency’s internal affairs division.

A new law, Act 217, went into effect on January 1 and governs the collection and reporting of statistical information related to traffic stops.