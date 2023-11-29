NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced several appointments during a conference held in New Orleans on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Landry named Brigadier General Thomas Friloux as the 51st Adjutant General of Louisiana. He will serve as the head of the Louisiana National Guard. He grew up in Lafeyette and has been a member of the National Guard since 1988.

Brian Adams was appointed as the state’s new Fire Marshal. He’s worked in fire and emergency services for over 40 years. He’s served in state and local government. He is a commission member of the Louisiana Fire and Emergency Training and Safety Academy.

Robert P. Hodges was named the 27th Louisiana State Police Superintendent and Deputy Secretary of Public Safety Services. He currently holds the position of Region 2 Patrol Major. He’s worked with LSP for 28 years. He’s a New Orleans native. He graduated from Brother Martin High School and Louisiana State University.

Additionally, LSP officials said forthcoming appointees to the LSP Senior Command Staff include:

Major Frank Besson — Appointed to Assistant Superintendent/Chief of Staff

Lt. Col. Joseph Hasselbeck III — Current Deputy Superintendent of LSP Patrol

Lt. Col. Treone Williams-Larvadain — Current Deputy Superintendent of the LSP Bureau of Investigations

Major Cordell Williams — Appointed to Deputy Superintendent of LSP Support

Lt. Col. Greg Graphia —Current Deputy Superintendent/Chief Administrative Officer

Earlier in November, Landry also named Taylor Barras as his incoming Commissioner of Administration. Barras, a former Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives and Assessor of Iberia Parish, will replace outgoing Commissioner Jay Dardenne.

Landry will be sworn in as Louisiana’s 57th governor on Jan. 8, 2024.

