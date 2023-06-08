SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed an act officially creating a voter registration holiday for high school seniors.

Act 79-HB316, which lists Representative Cedric Glover of Shreveport as one of its co-sponsors, creates the Robert J. Jackson Louisiana High School Seniors Voter Registration Day Act.

According to the bill’s language, the first Tuesday after the first Monday in May shall be known as the Louisiana High School Voter Registration Day.

The first week in October is a time that high school voter registration is celebrated nationally. After the governor’s signing of the act Louisiana high school seniors