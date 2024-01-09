BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Gov. Jeff Landry officially took office on Monday, Jan. 8, and issued three executive orders on his first day in office. He called for a Legislature special session, vetoed a change to state graduation requirements and created the Office of the First Lady.

According to the executive order, Landry called for a special session between Monday, Jan. 15 and Tuesday, Jan. 23, to cover 14 items. Among the issues for consideration are redrawing election maps for Louisiana congressional districts and the state Supreme Court. He also wants lawmakers to consider a party-based primary system.

“The courts have mandated that the state of Louisiana redraw our congressional districts. Redistricting is a state legislative function. That is why today, I followed the court order and made the call to convene the legislature of Louisiana into a special session on redistricting,” said Landry.

Landry used an executive order to veto the graduation appeal process approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. The plan would allow students to get a high school diploma if their standardized test scores were not passing score but they did meet other academic criteria.

“Ensuring our children have a quality education is a top priority. Today’s Executive Order will maintain our education standards,” said Landry.

Landry issued a third executive order to fund the Office of the First Lady.

Landry states in the order that the First Lady should hold a position within the governor’s office with support staff and office expenses. He said his wife will be an ambassador and spokesperson for the state of Louisiana.

“Our First Lady, Sharon Landry, will be an incredible ambassador to Louisiana. I am proud to fund this important office, and I look forward to seeing the work she will do for folks across the state,” said Landry.