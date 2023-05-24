(KTAL/KMSS) – Federal Emergency Management Agency FEMA is urging residents who live near rivers to take action and prepare ahead of the upcoming severe weather season.

According to FEMA flooding for inland communities has become 40 percent more common in the past few years.

FEMA reports Bossier Parish is at a high risk of flooding, but Caddo Parish is at a moderate risk of flooding.

Brittany Defran speaks with David Maurstad Senior Executive of the National Flood Insurance Program at FEMA.

Topics including: