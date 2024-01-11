SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A lawsuit has been filed against the Governor of Louisiana on behalf of medical watchdog “Do No Harm” regarding the state’s board of medical examiners. “Do No Harm” claims that the board’s criteria for appointment is unconstitutional, saying that race must be taken into consideration, which is in violation of the 14th Amendment.

DNH Chairman Dr. Stanley Goldfarb shared with KMSS that he feels the current qualifications undermine any minority appointment to this medical board.

“I’m hoping we have a system where the best and the brightest are appointed,” said Goldfarb. “It could be fine if the whole medical board were black physicians and other minority physicians as long as they were the most qualified ones available.”

Doctors on the board must also have been licensed for at least five years and have lived in Louisiana for at least six months. When asked about those requirements, Goldfarb responded that he doesn’t feel it’s enough.

“Just to be a doctor and be there is not the point,” the Chairman answered. “The point is someone who can make important judgments about the quality of the work of their peers, that’s wise enough to make distinctions about what sort of punishment ought to be meaded out.”

We did reach out to the governor’s office for comment. They informed us that although this lawsuit was filed under the tenure of John Bel Edwards, as of January 8th, this became a matter for Jeff Landry.