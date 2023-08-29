SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is asking Louisianans to pray for health and healing for United States Rep. Steve Scalise after it was announced that the House Majority Leader was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer.
“Donna and I ask the people of Louisiana to join us in praying for United States Representative Steve Scalise as he begins chemotherapy for multiple myeloma, a treatable, non-aggressive blood cancer. We know that Steve doesn’t back down from a challenge. His toughness, his faith, and the love of his family will carry him through this. And the entire state will be by his side supporting him.”Governor John Bel Edwards
Scalise announced his diagnosis Tuesday morning saying he had not been feeling like himself and went to the doctor.
Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that forms in plasma cells of white blood cells. Fatigue and low white blood cell counts are often symptoms associated with this form of cancer.
I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer. I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable. I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges.”Representative Steve Scalise