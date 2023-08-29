SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is asking Louisianans to pray for health and healing for United States Rep. Steve Scalise after it was announced that the House Majority Leader was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer.

“Donna and I ask the people of Louisiana to join us in praying for United States Representative Steve Scalise as he begins chemotherapy for multiple myeloma, a treatable, non-aggressive blood cancer. We know that Steve doesn’t back down from a challenge. His toughness, his faith, and the love of his family will carry him through this. And the entire state will be by his side supporting him.” Governor John Bel Edwards

Scalise announced his diagnosis Tuesday morning saying he had not been feeling like himself and went to the doctor.

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that forms in plasma cells of white blood cells. Fatigue and low white blood cell counts are often symptoms associated with this form of cancer.