SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is not planning to walk off into the sunset when he leaves office on January 8, according to an announcement by a Louisiana law firm.

An announcement from Fishman Haygood, LLP says Edwards will return to his first profession after he leaves office – law.

Edwards is set to work with the firm’s business and litigation teams as special counsel. He will focus on renewable energy.

“We are thrilled to have the governor join our team,” said Fishman Haygood Managing Partner John Werner. “John Bel has been a proven leader throughout his life, including his recent efforts to grow the renewable energy sector in Louisiana. We are excited that he has chosen to join us in this next phase of his career.”

Fishman Haygood is a firm of corporate and litigating attorneys who advise businesses in sophisticated matters locally, nationally, and globally.

“John Bel forged one of the best-formulated climate plans in the country, benefitting Louisiana’s economy and coastline,” said Fishman Haygood Partner Jim Swanson. “He understands the business and litigation sides of our practice, and we believe his unique perspective will bring value to our team and our clients.”

Prior to becoming governor, Edwards practiced law and was a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives, where he served until he was elected to lead the state.

“It has been the greatest honor of my lifetime to serve as governor of the State of Louisiana,” said Edwards. “I look forward to rejoining the legal profession and continuing to serve the state by establishing Louisiana as a leader in green energy while maintaining our commercial competitiveness.”

Edwards is a south Louisiana native and plans to return to Tangipahoa Parish with his wife, Donna, when he leaves office.