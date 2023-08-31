(KTAL/KMSS) – Governor John Bel Edwards and members of his emergency response cabinet are set to address the state’s emergency preparedness.

Emergency response teams across the state of Louisiana are hard at work tackling wildfires and preparing for any other future natural disasters.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will hold a media press conference where you can hear from Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain. He will also address SunGas Renewables to celebrate the formation of Beaver Lake Renewable Energy, which will construct a new green methanol production facility in Central Louisiana.