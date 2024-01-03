SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In less than a week, the Edwards era will end, making way for the Landry era to shape the policies and governance in Louisiana.

Louisiana’s two-term Democratic governor will make his farewell address on January 3, but how has the state benefited from 8 years of Edwards? The answer to that question depends on who you ask.

Just weeks into his second term as Governor, Edwards and leaders around the globe had to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the governor’s leadership, the state survived shutdowns and protests of shutdowns. The shutdowns led to a landmark lawsuit by a Louisiana pastor who refused to comply with a mandate that halted church services during the pandemic.

The pandemic highlighted the lack of access to high-speed internet, exposing a digital divide in rural communities throughout the state.

In December 2023, Louisiana became the first state authorized to request the Biden-Harris administration’s “Internet For All” initiative through the BEAD (Broadband Equity, Access and Development) program.

In Edwards’s final end-of-the-year address as the state’s top executive, he said, “When I took office, the state had a two billion dollar deficit and $400 million in a stabilization fund,” said Edwards. ” I’ll be leaving with $3.2 billion in two reserve accounts. A balanced budget that adequately invests in our most critical priorities. Last year, we ran a $300 million surplus. The budget that is currently in place includes a $2,000 pay raise for teachers and a $1,000 pay raise for school support workers, and that brings the total teacher pay increase in our state since 2019 to $5,300.

Louisiana’s unemployment rate has remained below the national average and even dipped to a state-record low of 3.3%. Edwards called not raising the state’s minimum wage from 7.25 an hour” a crying shame.”

The centerpiece of Edwards’s 2016 campaign was around criminal justice reform. Louisiana has historically held the top spot as the state with the highest incarceration rate; this was changed with sweeping prison reforms implemented by Governor Edwards.

According to the ACLU, “Edwards signed into law a series of measures that will result in an estimated 10 percent reduction in the state’s prison population over the next ten years. These reforms are being called a major step forward in a state that currently incarcerates more people per capita than any other in the United States and the world.”

The series of laws was not well received by all.

Edwards’ critics have been very vocal about the governor’s criminal justice initiatives, as highlighted by the Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force assembled by the state’s AG and Governor-Elect Jeff Landry.

The report linked the reforms to high recidivism rates in violent crimes and pointed to difficulties in revoking probation or parole for those who violate the terms of their release by re-offending.

For a governor whose mission was to bring down incarceration rates, a slew of accusations claiming racist policing practices inside the ranks of the Louisiana State Police must count as a low point.

The death of Ronald Greene at the hands of state troopers in 2019 opened the state police organization up to intense national scrutiny. In 2021, the Associated Press reported on what they called “a culture of impunity, nepotism, abuse.” The report explained how the culture rose up through the organization and spawned uncounted occurrences of violence between troopers and civilians.

Although Edwards and Landry are fundamentally different men who presumably will not share the same agenda priorities, Edwards says that he is pulling for Landry.

“I am genuinely pulling for Jeff Landry, ” said Edwards. “I want him to do a wonderful job. He will be the governor of the same state that I have been governor of and his constituents will be the same as my constituents and I’m not going anywhere. I’m a Louisianian. My grandchildren are going to be raised here, I’m going back into private business. I really want this to be successful.”

Watch outgoing Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’s farewell address live at 6:30 p.m. on KTALnews.com.