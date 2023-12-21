LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) —The Biden-Harris administration signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) one of the largest infrastructure investments in American history – $1.2 trillion.

Less than one year later, Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act – an investment focused on transitioning to clean energy through grants and tax credits.

Governor John Bel Edwards believes the federal funding of $10.2 billion will ‘transform Louisiana.’

Governor John Bel Edwards released a detailed report detailing plans for the ‘once in a generation investment,’ encouraging the next administration to continue to ‘maximize benefits to the people of Louisiana.’

“As Governor of Louisiana, I recognize the tremendous opportunity that BIL and IRA represent for our state. I continue to believe that these investments in infrastructure will transform Louisiana by providing much-needed repairs to our roads and bridges, delivering broadband internet to every household, ensuring resilient coastal infrastructure, updating water systems, addressing legacy pollution, and advancing the clean energy transition,” stated Governor John Bel Edwards stated in a press release.

The report states that 68% of awards and projects were located in disadvantaged areas.

According to the report, which builds on last year’s BIL Annual report, Governor John Bel Edwards’ priorities highlight progress made in two years of implementation of the BIL and one year into the implementation of the IRA.

Roads, Bridges, and Safety

According to the report, applicants received over $27 million from the Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization Grant Program. Recipients include the City of Donaldsville, Morgan City, Carencro, Alexandria, and the Town of Woodworth.

Louisiana State Police was rewarded $1.5 million for a ‘high priority program – commercial motor vehicle and innovation technology deployment.’

Clean Energy and Power

Mostly goes towards DNR energy efficiency and conservation grants, low-income home energy assistance, and preventing outages.

Internet

According to the report, 530,000 Louisiana households have signed up for the Affordable Connectivity Program, ensuring that all communities can afford to adopt broadband when available.

Over $1.5 billion has been assigned towards internet-related grants. ConnectLA’s $65 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program for rural broadband, middle-mile connectivity, and low-income households.

Highlighting the affordable connectivity outreach program rewarded to the city of Natchitoches, Coushatta, and Tunica-Bioxi Tribes.

Environmental Remediation

Highlights the Clean Air Act grants, Brownfield grants provide funding for cleanup, environmental job training, research, and more (interestingly, the recipients are the City of Monroe and New Orleans and three nonprofits from New Orleans); enhanced air quality monitoring competitive grants to the DEQ, LSU Health Foundation.

Water

Over $265 million in grant funding will go to empowering Louisiana’s local water systems, addressing and removing contaminants.

The BIL invested $54 billion in clean drinking water with dedicated funding for water infrastructure in tribal communities and lead service line replacement.

The report states that the BIL also provided $21 billion to address legacy pollution, including funds to clean up Superfunds (sites include poorly managed landfills, mining areas, or industrial facilities).

Red River Backwater received $5.5 million, and the wildfire resilience funding towards the DOI received $45,000.

The report emphasizes that over the next several years, more funds will be announced for Louisiana.