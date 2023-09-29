SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A total of nearly $60 million in grants to support public safety and community justice was awarded to cities in the Western District of Louisiana including Bossier City, Natchitoches, and Shreveport.

The grants from the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) will go towards curbing violence, serving victims and youth, and achieving fair outcomes.

In a media statement, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown said, “These grants will provide much-needed funding for our local agencies to continue their work in making our communities a safer place to live. We look forward to continuing our partnerships with these local agencies in that effort.”

There are over 3,700 OJP grants supporting five major priorities: promote safety and strengthen trust; accelerate justice system reforms; improve fairness and effectiveness of the juvenile justice system; expand access to victim services; and advance science and innovation.

Bossier City

$60,778 in funds to increase criminal patrols, essential training, and purchase equipment. The funds will primarily fund the Armed Robbery Task Force, the remainder of the funds will go towards their yearly law review.

Natchitoches

$14,301 in funds for surveillance equipment to assist law enforcement in gathering pertinent information.

Shreveport

$450,000 was awarded for body-worn cameras and implementation to “improve community trust and officer safety” and promote “accountability within the community.”

In addition, Shreveport’s ‘Project Safe Neighborhoods Formula Grant’ is awarded $156, 784.

The goal of the Project Safe Neighborhood grant is to reduce gun and gang crime and violence; support law enforcement programs to ‘identify, target and arrest violent armed offenders;’ and educate juveniles on gun and gang-related issues and the consequences.

“The grants announced today further our commitment to working with our state, Tribal, and local partners to increase public safety, build police-community trust, and ensure safe, healthy, and just communities for all,” stated Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta.