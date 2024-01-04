SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) compiled by a Florida law firm revealed how Louisiana ranks in terms of roadway fatalities involving two-wheeled vehicles.

The report was compiled by Anijar & Levine, personal injury attorneys, and showed that between 2017 and 2021, 15 percent of road fatalities involved motorcyclists and pedal cyclists or bicyclists. For the analysis, they compared the total number of fatalities involving two-wheeled vehicles to the total number of crash fatalities.

In Louisiana, between 2017- 2021, 563 of the 3,754 fatalities, which accounts for 15 percent of the total fatalities during the research window.

The U.S. total for crashes for the period explored in the data shows that these fatalities represent 17.39 percent of the nation’s 177,409 fatal crashes.

Every person who utilizes state and federal roadways is required to follow Louisiana law as it pertains to the safe operation of moving vehicles.

According to Louisiana law, bicyclists enjoy the same rights and duties as drivers of engine-powered vehicles.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development lists laws associated with riding a bike in the state. “In Louisiana, bicycles are vehicles according to the statute that defines vehicles. A person riding a bicycle has all of the rights and duties of the driver of a vehicle as provided in Title 32 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes, except as to those provisions which by their nature can have no application. Source: La. Rev. Stat. Ann. §§32:1(92); 32 §194.”

Riders under 12 years old are required to wear a helmet whether they are the operator or passenger of the bicycle.

For those who operate motorcycles Louisiana does not require a separate driver’s license for operators. However, they are required by law to get a motorcycle endorsement.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles website has information for riders who are looking to get a first-time endorsement or those who are moving to Louisiana from another state. Motorcyclists and their passengers are required by state law to