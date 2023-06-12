Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has been arrested, firearms and narcotics seized as evidence, and a thoughtful citizen remains anonymous as the Crimestoppers hotline logs yet another hot tip.

Hayden Durfee, 22, was arrested by the Shreveport Police Warrants Unit and charged with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute. He was also charged with one count of illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance.

Members of the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Abatement Team were following up with a criminal complaint in late May when their investigation led them to the 6800 block of Klug Pines Road. Agents were able to seize two firearms and a large amount of narcotics.

Officials with SPD said the firearm and narcotics were seized as evidence.