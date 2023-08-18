NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Natchitoches announced Friday that tap water may appear brown due to an extreme concentration of minerals in water sources.

Officials say, “The water remains safe to drink as this is an aesthetic issue only.”

The city says the cause of tint and discoloration is due to an extreme concentration of manganese and mineral buildup from the lack of rain, extreme temperatures, and mineral content from lakes, rivers, and streams.

Manganese is an essential nutrient found in many foods, and eating a small amount daily is vital to stay healthy, says the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR).

High mineral levels can cause manganese toxicity, negatively affecting the nervous system and brain.

The City of Natchitoches says their water treatment process is very complex, and they are doing weekly bacteriological sampling to conduct negative affirming results.

Mayor of Natchitoches, Ronnie Williams, Jr., urges residents to conserve as much water as possible during the unprecedented national heat wave.

The City of Natchitoches has suggests these tips to help conserve water: