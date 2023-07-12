BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department will soon be under the leadership of a new Chief of Police.

Murphy Paul will step down from his role as Chief of Police later this year after leading BRPD for five and a half years.

“Chief Murphy Paul’s leadership and dedication have brought about positive change within our police department. His vision and tireless efforts have laid a strong foundation for the future. We thank him for his remarkable service and wish him continued success in his future endeavors,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

According to a press release from the City of Baton Rouge, Paul is credited with incorporating a network of hundreds of crime cameras and license plate readers throughout Baton Rouge. Additionally, Chief Paul spearheaded crime camera initiatives in collaboration with local businesses and residents, bolstering community safety.

“It has been an honor to serve as the Police Chief of Baton Rouge. I am grateful for the opportunity to have made a difference and to have worked alongside such dedicated officers. I have full confidence in the future leadership of the department and will continue to support the seamless transition process,” said Chief Murphy Paul.

Under Chief Paul’s leadership, Baton Rouge witnessed a 21% decrease in homicides and a 14% reduction in non-fatal shootings in 2022.

“Chief Paul’s departure marks the end of an era in our police department, but it also presents an opportunity for new leadership to build upon his accomplishments. We are committed to a thorough and diligent process in selecting the best candidate for the position of Police Chief,” said

Mayor Broome’s Chief Administrative Officer, Dr. James Llorens

Mayor Broome’s administration is initiating the appropriate steps, including the administration of the Louisiana police chief exams, to identify candidates for the position. Successful candidates will proceed to interviews with Mayor Broome and her team, with the aim of finalizing the selection process and transitioning to a new Police Chief by November 2023. Dr. James Llorens, the Mayor’s Chief Advisor, will oversee the process.