RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An audit of the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office found that detectives may have violated state ethics laws with overtime off-duty details.

Louisiana Legislative Auditor Michael J. “Mike” Waguespack, CPA, investigated time sheets for the RRPSO to “assess the validity of certain complaints” and provided its audit findings on December 6.

The report outlined the findings of the investigative audit and provided several recommendations to help RRPSO avoid future time and resource reporting inconsistencies.

Auditors found that detectives are scheduled to work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, interviews with detectives indicated they work weekends, holidays, and overnight as needed. The report found that despite this admission by detectives, the bi-weekly timesheets they completed reflected an 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. workday regardless of the actual hours worked.

Another key finding was that RRPSO detectives were permitted to work private security details. This conflicts with the sheriff’s office’s written policy regarding ‘off-extra duty employment,’ which was revised on January 1, 2013. That policy prohibits deputies from working off/extra duty assignments while on administrative leave, sick leave, worker’s compensation leave, or family medical leave (FMLA).

An agreement was made between a local hospital’s third-party security provider and an RRPSO Lieutenant with records that go back to at least September 2021 showing detectives were allowed to work 12-hour details at the hospital on an as-needed basis.

Off-duty detail sheets obtained during the investigation showed five detectives off-duty detail hours overlapped with 160 hours recorded on their time sheets for which they did not record leave from September 2, 2021, to May 19, 2023. They were reportedly paid a total of $ 4,821 for those hours.

Captains with the office who were questioned about the practice said, “The detectives’ time sheets were not always accurate because the detectives were instructed to record their work hours as 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., regardless of the hours actually worked.” The detectives reported that they “were allowed to work a flexible schedule and makeup hours before and after regular work hours, including by working from home.” The second detective told investigators that the overlapping hours were errors by failing to record the leave on her time sheets.

Investigators learned through interviews with detectives that more compensatory time was used than that which was available, and some leave requests were not forwarded to the Chief Civil Deputy as required, which resulted in leave balances that were not adjusted properly.

The investigation also found that vehicle use during these off-duty details may violate the Louisiana Code of Governmental Ethics. That code prohibits public servants, in this case RRPSO detectives, from receiving anything of value for a service devoted to their agency as a public servant. The only exception is when commissioned law enforcement officers provide traffic patrol or security services for a private employer after that officer’s employer has established a policy that provides for appropriate charges for the use of public vehicles.

RRPSO’s Off-Extra Duty Employment policy does not provide for appropriate charges and, therefore, does not meet the conditions prescribed in the code of ethics.

The Legislative Auditor’s four-page letter concludes with seven recommendations to RRPSO management.

(1) Draft and approve a written policy specifically authorizing the performance of private security details and advertise it in the official journal before resuming details; (2) Begin charging an appropriate fee for the use of public assets in private security details, income from which should be included in the annual budget;

(3) Require written contracts between RRPSO and any local business requesting private security details;

(4) Develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure that amounts paid to employees are appropriately earned and approved;

(5) Require that accurate time and attendance records be completed, approved by an appropriate supervisor, and maintained for all employees;

(6) Consider utilizing electronic timekeeping software to improve the accuracy and completeness of time sheets and leave records; and

(7) Develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure that requests for leave are properly approved by an appropriate supervisor, properly documented, and forwarded to the Finance Department. We further recommend that the Finance Department perform leave accrual calculations for all types of leave and verify that sufficient leave is available prior to processing payroll.

Red River Parish Sheriff Glen T. Edwards responded to the finding in a letter to the Legislative Auditor, thanking the office for their professionalism. He also said RRPSO would make every effort to implement each of the recommendations.

“We will use these recommendations and any other methods deemed necessary to correct these loopholes and ensure adequate oversight of off-duty employment and timekeeping as a whole. Thank you for your guidance in resolving this matter,” Edwards said.