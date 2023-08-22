FARMERVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Attorney Ben Crump and the family of Ronald Greene are set to speak in Monroe, asking for federal civil rights charges for the death of Ronald Greene.

Ronald Greene died in 2019 during an arrest in Louisiana. Body camera footage later released shows law enforcement officers punching, dragging, kicking, and beating Greene to the ground while he was handcuffed.

Crump is nationally recognized for representing civil rights and personal injury cases, specifically targeting the African American community.

LIVE at 11:30 a.m., the Greene family and Attorney Ben Crump make a public statement.