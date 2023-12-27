BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A writ application to have a sentence overturned was filed on behalf of a Louisiana man who was convicted on two misdemeanor criminal charges after what he claims was a violent beating at the hands of Louisiana State Police during a traffic stop – which he was prosecuted for.

Anthony Monroe, 61, a longtime resident of Shreveport, was stopped by Louisiana State Troopers on November 29, 2019, around 4 a.m., after leaving the El Dorado Casino where he worked as a dealer. He was 58 years old at the time of the incident.

Monroe was driving home when LSP Trooper Matthews started to tail him.

According to Monroe, he was traveling at the posted speed limit and was unsure why the trooper was following him. Monroe said that news of other violent interactions between Louisiana State Police and Black men had him very nervous about police stops, and he believed they would harm him.

Details in Monroe’s appeal application explain that when Monroe turned onto Traffic Street, Matthews turned on his police lights to execute a stop. Monroe continued driving to a well-lit area and stopped at Boomtown Casino – an action that is allowable according to Louisiana law.

Monroe testified that he believed Matthews would have killed him had he stopped his truck beneath the bridge instead of choosing the casino’s entrance.

Terrified, Monroe said he called his mother on the telephone as the trooper approached.

When Matthews approached Monroe’s vehicle, the two had several verbal exchanges.

Monroe is said to have asked why he was stopped – the trooper told Monroe it was because of speeding. Monroe said he noticed the trooper’s hand on his service weapon as he approached the vehicle – the driver questioned this action as well.

Matthews asked Monroe to exit the vehicle. He rolled his window up and continued speaking with his mother until he finally got out of his truck.

The two men continued the verbal exchange. At the height of this exchange, Matthews ordered Monroe to put his hands behind his back, “Right now!” The trooper’s body camera stops at this moment, according to Monroe’s writ of appeal. The two men were involved in a physical altercation – which Monroe claims was him protecting himself from the trooper and the trooper taking action to make Monroe appear to be the aggressor.

A second member of LSP, Trooper Conner, arrived at the scene and found Monroe back inside the vehicle. Upon arrival, the second trooper asked Monroe to exit the vehicle, and things calmed a bit. However, Monroe said when he did exit the vehicle, Matthews attempted to place him in handcuffs again.

The officers said they placed Monroe in handcuffs for “officer safety.”

The troopers forced Monroe to the ground and “roughly forced their knees” into his body. There were times during the interaction with LSP that Monroe said he could not breathe. He was arrested and taken to jail.

Attorney Delia Addo-Yobo, with Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, is part of the legal team representing Monroe in his attempt to have his request to overturn his convictions related to the case.

“He actually had a heart attack while he was in the police car, while he was being transported to jail due to the stress and fear of everything that happened,” Addo-Yobo said.

The State of Louisiana charged Monroe with one felony count of resisting an officer with force or violence, two misdemeanors, battery of a police officer, and failure to yield to an emergency on January 17, 2020.

Addo-Yobo said the violent encounter and subsequent arrest have caused emotional trauma and cost Monroe his livelihood.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board conducted a hearing to determine if Monroe’s gaming license should be revoked related to his charges. On May 19, 2020, the gaming permit he held for more than two decades was revoked before Monroe’s case was decided in court. The loss of his gainful employment is just one of many side effects of the incident.

“His Second Amendment rights are implicated. He can not have a carry concealed license for a number of years.”

A jury trial date was set for June 14, 2021, and after multiple continuances, the trial date was reset to August 7, 2023. The state filed a single amended bill on July 31, 2023, charging him with two misdemeanors – resisting an officer and battery of a police officer.

“Mr. Monroe was tried, not before a jury of his peers but before a bench. He was convicted and then sentenced early this year in August.”

The denial of Monroe’s right to “a trial by jury” is one of many errors listed in the appeal application.

Monroe was found guilty on both misdemeanor counts and sentenced to six months in the parish jail with all but 15 days of the sentence suspended with credit for time served. The 15 days were served in home detention.

He was also ordered to serve six months of supervised probation at a cost of $100 per month and order to pay a $500 fine plus costs. The court also ordered Monroe to complete an anger management course and “engage in no further criminal conduct.”

Monroe is now seeking a review and subsequent overturning of his misdemeanor convictions, filed through a writ of application.

The ACLU of Louisiana also represents Monroe in his two pending civil actions, one in state court and one in federal court, about the same incident. The federal case is pending appeal with the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Before he can get any potential redress for a violation of his federal constitutional rights, the high court must decide whether he filed his lawsuit on time.

Prior to the incident, Addo-Yobo said Monroe had no prior criminal record.

“He’s currently pursuing a civil suit against the police based on what happened to him for the injuries he suffered – but he now also has this conviction,” Addo-Yobo said.

Addo-Yobo said Monroe’s story is not uncommon, as the ACLU of Louisiana’s Justice Lab cases shows. The program, launched on the heels of George Floyd’s murder, has filed dozens of lawsuits that echo Mr. Monroe’s.

“Many people who are harmed by the police are then hit with what are known as cover charges, usually in the form of resisting or battery of an officer to try and cover up instances of police brutality,” she said.

According to Addo-Yobo, unfortunately, many victims of violent police encounters do not feel they can safely file complaints or have those complaints taken seriously. Justice Lab is aiming to change that for people in Louisiana by partnering with national organizations and law firms across the country.

“I know a lot of people don’t actually feel safe filing complaints with specific police departments on what happened to them. People fear retaliation; folks who try – sometimes to file reports or complaints are turned away, discouraged, and intimidated.

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights works to shrink the scope of mass incarceration, and their primary areas of focus are solitary confinement, police killings, police brutality, and racial discrimination within the criminal justice system.

The ACLU of Louisiana launched its Justice Lab: Putting Racist Policing on Trial program in June of 2020. As one of a host of solutions for ending police violence against people of color and reimagining the role of policing in our communities, Justice Lab aims to hold law enforcement accountable for racist policing practices and to establish a litigation blueprint for combatting police abuses across the country.

For more information on the ACLU Justice Lab Program, visit their website.