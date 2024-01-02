SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — New Year’s Day prompts people to create resolutions and new routines.

“This is the first one we did here. I’ve always wanted to do one,” said Jessica Parker with the Red River Wildlife Refuge

The Red River Wildlife Refuge invited people to start their new years with them — outside — in their first-ever “First Day Hike.”

“They were excited,” said Parker. ” A lot of family groups with little kids, the kids were all outside and watching for the animals, watching for the signs of the animals. “

The “First Day Hike “- is a tradition started by state park systems in the early nineties — it invites everyone to take a hike in a park on the first of January to encourage healthy activities in the outdoors all year long.

“All the kind of kind of cares just kind of disappear for me. You go for a walk out here, you stressing, but you’re getting exercise.” said Parker.” It’s helpful both in a physical and mental way. You walk in the city, but that’s more physical exercise out here. Your physical and mental health can benefit from it.”

Danny Relfe said he is going to be more active coming out of his retirement from the Air Force- and is glad he got to start his new year off with a first-day hike.

“I was looking to just do something different in life this year. I kind of get out more. Get out of the house. You know, with COVID and everything we got in the rearview, it was just kind of time to get out and start doing stuff again.” said Relfe.

Wildlife Refuge employees say you can see pelicans, ducks, deer, and even alligators throughout the Red River Wildlife Refuge. And in the warmer months, you can see a lot of birds and butterflies.

