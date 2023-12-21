SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Police Department Officer Jammie Phill hosts the second annual ‘Phill-Good Christmas,’ taking 20 lucky children on a Christmas shopping adventure today.

Phill took to social media to say that no child should wake up without anything underneath their tree.

Phill, Shreveport Police Department, and the Louisiana State Trooper Association’s goal is to build a bond between law enforcement and local youth.

“I just wanna say mad love for these guys for coming out supporting. Shreveport Police Union have stepped up and have hopped in on what we’re tryna do and I say just wanna thank these guys for stepping up to. Coming out and just showing love to the family and then these kids. That’s what it’s all about for me it’s the kids,” says Phill.

The Shreveport Police Department and Louisiana State Trooper Association plan to collaborate on other events in the near future.

Officer Phill is continuing to spread holiday cheer and took to social media to say tomorrow he will host ‘Cops And Cuts’ so children can look ‘sharp for the holidays.’

He partnered with cousin Josh at Jackson Cuts to give free haircuts for kids K-12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LocDoc Barber Stylists location on 2117 Shed Rd, Suite G, in Bossier City.