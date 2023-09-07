SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Red River National Wildlife Refuge offers an enjoyable and educational experience, allowing you to read and walk at your own pace through their adventurous story trail.

As you stroll along these scenic pathways, covering approximately a quarter of a mile, you’ll immerse yourself in stories that explore the wonders of nature, animals, and the changing seasons. Each month features a different story that aligns with the season, providing a fresh adventure with every visit.

The excitement doesn’t end there. Every second Saturday, the refuge hosts a day of activities that complement the story trail.

You can explore the trail any day from opening to closing, and this upcoming Saturday, September 9, 2023, is the perfect chance to join in on the fun activities from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Don’t miss out on this fantastic blend of education and outdoor exploration!

For more information about upcoming events at the Red River Wildlife Refuge visit their website.