SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Multiple roads have been closed in northwest Louisiana due to winter weather conditions.

Closed roads include:

LA 154 over Lake Bistineau (Bossier Parish)

Benton Road (LA 3) overpass at the KCS railroad tracks in Bossier City (Bossier Parish)

I-49 north between LA 526 and I-20

I-49 south between I-20 and LA 3132

Louisiana DOTD crews are being mobilized to apply salt to bridges affected by the winter weather, remove fallen trees from roadways, and close roads as the conditions warrant such actions.

Louisiana DOTD reminds drivers to be patient and drive with caution in areas affected by ice, particularly on elevated roadway surfaces.

It is both unsafe and illegal for motorists to drive past a “road closed” barricade at any time for any reason.

La DOTD also asks that drivers watch for roadway crews and equipment.

This is a developing story and KTAL NBC 6 News will update this list as more information becomes available.