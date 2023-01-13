MONTEGUT, La. (KLFY) — A South Louisiana clergyman was arrested Thursday after two women accused him of raping them in 1994.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest Keith Allen Naquin, 51, who was charged with two counts of First Degree Rape. Soignet said there is a possibility that additional victims have yet to be determined.

Authorities said Naquin served as a clergyman during the time of the allegations, at a church in the Montegut area.

The Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation on Jan. 5 in response to allegations of rape against Naquin made by at least two separate victims, authorities said. The victims, who are not being identified at this time, provided details of Naquin committing acts of rape against each, in 1994. Investigators interviewed each victim, and completed additional interviews with several witnesses connected to the cases, authorities said.

After the interviews, police said detectives discovered information and evidence to substantiate the allegations and obtained warrants for the arrest of Naquin through the 32nd Judicial District Court.

Detectives located Naquin at his home in Montegut on Thursday, and he was brought in for questioning. Authorities said Naquin admitted to knowing the victims but denied the allegations before invoking his right to an attorney. Naquin was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail on his outstanding warrants. Naquin was later released from custody after posting $200,000 bail.

Soignet said more information will be released as it becomes available.