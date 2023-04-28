SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You can provide direct help to families in our area through the power of a local organization.

The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana held an open house on Thursday to show the public of all the programs they offer. From senior care to after-school programs and feeding the hungry, many ways exist to help those in need.

Chris Graham who started the Bossier Farmer’s Market, joined the Salvation Army’s advisory council because he said it is an essential service needed for our region.

“It’s very rewarding. The looks you get. The satisfaction you get from just helping someone who may not be as fortunate as you. That doesn’t always have to be monetary. You can volunteer your time,” Graham said.

The Salvation Army greatly needs volunteers to assist with their programs.

Whether you are interested in working with kids or adults, they may be something for you. Visit the Salvation Army’s website to learn more.