SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Brownstone Group wants to turn an empty field at Youree Drive and Sophia Lane into an 88-unit apartment complex.

They have requested a special use permit to build on the property, which requires approval by the Shreveport MPC.

The development group was required to hold a community meeting, but many in attendance were not in favor of the planned development.

Issues were brought up such as traffic, water pressure, the height of the planned four-story building, and even some saying it was not aesthetically pleasing.

Development partner Jeremy Mears hosted the meeting; he hoped to listen to the residents and make whatever changes were within their power to get neighbors on board. He told people in attendance they have a chance to help shape the development, and if it were a hotel or commercial building, they would have no say because the land is zoned for those.

Residents said they would like independent studies into traffic as well as their privacy to be addressed since the building is four stories, they believe the potential residents could see into their yards and also the building may block the sun.

Councilman Grayson Boucher, as well as the MPC Director, showed up to the meeting to answer questions about the process, letting everyone know this is not a done deal and they have the right to contact and attend MPC meetings on the subject. He did note that if the MPC votes down the development, it would then go in front of the city council.

Another meeting will be held on January 9th at the Hampton Inn located at 8340 Millicent Way.