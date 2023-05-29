SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Caddo Parish are investigating a rollover crash that ended a young woman’s life on Memorial Day.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the single-car crash in the 10000 block of Woolworth Road before 4:30 p.m.

After arriving at the scene, the body of a 20-year-old female was discovered beneath a vehicle. Officials believe she was ejected from her car after crashing into a tree.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the identity of the crash victim has not been released at this time.