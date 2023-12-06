(KTAL/KMSS) – Four city leaders are set to speak at the BHP YMCA crime prevention panel discussion slated for mid-December.

City leaders speaking to the community are Mayor Tom Arceneaux, Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree, Police Chief Wayne Smith, and Director of Juvenile Services Andrew Randall.

The YMCA is hosting the panel discussion in the Alphonse Jackson Auditorium at Southern University Shreveport on Thursday, December 14, at 6:30 p.m.

This will mark the seventh in a series of panel discussions hosted by the organization driven by their “Shreveport-Bossier My City, My Community, My Home” initiative which launched in February 2022.

The presentation will be a continuation of their last topic on Juvenile and Young Adult Crime held on July 27th.

So far other events have covered philanthropy and volunteerism, economic development, the CADA crisis response, and much more.