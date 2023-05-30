SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The symbol of eternal life is used to honor veterans in a ceremony on Memorial Day.

A wreath-laying ceremony took place on Submarine Point on the banks of Cross Lake. It was hosted by the Fleet Reserve of the American Legion Post 14.

The wreaths symbolize a fallen veteran’s forever contribution to the country as the wreaths were placed on the water during the tribute ceremony. Families of military members along with local leaders attended.

“None of us have the opportunity to exercise our freedoms and defend our values without the sacrifice of the men and women, who as Abraham Lincoln said, gave the full measure of devotion,” said Mayor Tom Arceneaux, (R) Shreveport.

“It is proper to pay respect to honor those who paved the way for us. We have privileges today that we would not have had it not been for those that wore the uniform of this country,” said Lee A. Jeter Sr., Fleet Reserve Association Branch 98.

Memorial bricks with veterans’ names have been added under the statue and this year each name was called out.