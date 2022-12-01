SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – While many people are excited and celebrating the holiday season, The Philadelphia Center will also be using the month to bring awareness to AIDS and HIV.

The center will also be utilizing the month to reflect and mourn the lives lost too soon to the illness.

The Philadelphia Center offers support to those living with HIV/AIDS such as case management, transportation, food vouchers, housing and utility assistance, support groups, and substance and mental health counseling.

According to Director of Development Hershey Krippendorf at The Philadelphia Center, there are 21,000 people living in Louisiana with HIV/AIDS, 2,100 people living with HIV/AIDS in Northwest Louisiana Parishes, and 1,700 people living with HIV/AIDS in Caddo and Bossier Parish.

Thursday night the Center held a candlelight vigil for those who have died from HIV, or AIDS-related- illnesses.

“We need to honor our folks because we are standing on their shoulders, and we have made so much advancement in HIV and AIDS. HIV is no longer a death sentence. We have folks that are living in their 50s and 60s now that have been living with the virus for over 30 years,” Krippendorf said.

The center’s theme this year is ‘Putting Ourselves to the test’ to encourage those who are sexually active to get tested.

The Philadelphia Center offers free testing every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and no appointment is needed.

To learn more about the Philadelphia Center you can visit their website.