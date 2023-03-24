SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mayor’s office just announced that Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux would ask the Shreveport City Council to increase the budget to address streets, litter, and other vital quality-of-life improvements.

While campaigning for mayor, Arceneaux promised to prioritize significant funding increases for several city services. Friday morning, an announcement from his office said Arceneaux would submit legislation to the city council to increase the budget for some of those services.

“As I walked the streets of Shreveport last year during my campaign, I continually heard

citizens ask for better and cleaner streets, less blight, and improved lighting. I know that

our city council members share these priorities and look forward to working with them

to use these new funds wisely.”

Arceneaux is asking that the city budget add:

$9.5M – street improvement projects

$500K – to demolish substandard houses

$500K – for weed abatement and property cleanup

$500K – for street lighting repairs

$500K – to improve litter pickup along our roadways

In a release from the mayor’s office, the city council could enact the ordinance as early as the April 11 regular council meeting.