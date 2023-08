SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that wood fires have been contained.

The fire was burning in a wooded area behind the North Sabine Fire Station east of Highway 171 between Old Pleasant Hill Road and Highway 120 near Zwolle.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office said in the early stages of the fire that evacuations could happen.

The Fire Chief said the fire was contained as of 2:30 Friday afternoon and no evacuations were necessary.