SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After an innocent woman died after she was struck by stray bullets and a child was shot on a playground later that afternoon sent the Shreveport City Council into emergency action.

The death of 42-year-old Renata Lewis sparked an immediate response from city leaders.

It was the council’s first regular meeting of the new year, and unanimously they approved a measure to expedite the installation of cameras in neighborhoods plagued by gun violence.

Lewis was fatally shot while lying in bed at her home on Bond Drive. That same afternoon, police were called to the Cooper Plaza playground, where a four-year-boy was shot in his leg. Police released pictures of a possible suspect who left the scene in a white car.

“What we need is that additional support for law enforcement and to keep our citizens safe,” Tabatha Taylor, City Council District A, said.

Taylor introduced an emergency resolution that asked the mayor to issue an RFP (request for proposal) for the city to hire a contractor to help install more cameras to connect to the Real Time Crime Center.

Taylor said it would enhance the city’s already existing and speed up the process.

“Having this additional set of eyes for the protection of those who may be afraid to come forward because of fear of retaliation. I want to make sure our citizens feel safe in all walks of life,” Taylor said.

Councilman Grayson Boucher of District D co-sponsored the resolution.

“Let’s move as fast as possible. I’m not interested in cameras in areas that are not affected by crime as much as other areas. Other districts have a lot more crime than mine. I would like to start in those areas,” Boucher said.

The emergency resolution passed unanimously. As Mayor Tom Arceneaux begins his term in office, his administration reviews the resources of the Real Time Crime Center.

“The initial list was 75 first-priority locations. I think we’ve got in the pipeline fairly soon about 65 of those. The second set of priorities that we will look for are going to be ones we’re most likely to deal with under this resolution to try and get them expedited because it’s taken way too long to where we are,” Tom Dark, Interim CAO, said.

Dark told the council he had asked the police chief to get him the second list of priority locations for Real Time Crime Center cameras.

The family of Renata Lewis is asking the community for help in her burial. The Lewis family created a go-fund-me page to help cover her funeral expenses. Their goal is $7,000.

Tuesday’s city council meeting also brought new faces of the council together as they get settled into their new roles. Including Gary Brooks – Dist. B, Jim Taliaferro – Dist. C, Ursula Bowman – Dist. G.

An item up for final vote during Tuesday’s meeting would have given pay raises to future mayors and city council members that would have taken effect after this current council and administration’s terms are over.

This council chose unanimously not to move forward with this proposed resolution. Councilman Boucher said it’s a good idea for future city leaders, but more long-range planning is needed.