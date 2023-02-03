BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say a multi-vehicle crash in Bienville Parish claimed a woman’s life when a semi struck her.

Louisiana State Police say 40-year-old Melissia Bolyer, of Jonesboro, was killed when she was hit by a semi Thursday morning. Officials say the three-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on LA Hwy 507, west of LA Hwy 9.

According to authorities, a 2016 International tractor-trailer driven by 43-year-old Edtreum Loyd of Jonesboro was traveling west on LA Hwy 507. At the same time, a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling east on LA Hwy 507, followed by a 2019 Nissan Versa driven by Bolyer.

At one point, police say the International crossed the center line and exited the roadway to the left. The driver of the Peterbilt took evasive action and left the road to the right. The International struck the Peterbilt before it re-entered the eastbound lane.

Boyler’s Nissan was then struck by the International and left the roadway. The International overturned and also left the road.

Reports indicate Boyler was unrestrained. She suffered fatal injuries, and the Bienville Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene.

The driver of the International was restrained. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Peterbilt was also restrained. They were not injured in the crash.

Police do not suspect impairment as a factor, but investigators submitted routine toxicology samples for analysis.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.