SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A head-on crash killed a woman and injured another southwest of Shreveport on Monday morning.

Police say around 7:00 a.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading west on Buncombe Rd. and crossed over the center line near Greenwood Springridge Rd. The Tahoe struck a Chevrolet Equinox heading in the opposite direction head-on.

CPSO closes Buncombe Rd. after deadly crash (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office) Deadly crash south of Shreveport kills 1, wounds another (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

The driver of the Equinox died at the scene, and the driver of the Tahoe was taken to a hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials shut down Buncombe Rd. from Hwy 169 to Simpson Rd. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area.