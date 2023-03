SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman crashed her car into Broadmoor Baptist Church in Shreveport Wednesday evening.

According to Shreveport police, the woman had a medical emergency that caused her to drive off of the road and into the church. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health and there is currently no word on her condition.

No one inside the church was injured.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.