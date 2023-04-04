SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Administrator of Caddo Parish announced that he plans to retire from the position he held for 17 years.

Dr. Woodrow Wilson, the CEO of Caddo Parish, announced his retirement during Monday’s Caddo Commission work session meeting.

“I am grateful to the Commission members who selected me in 2006,” Wilson said. “It’s been an honor to work for each and every Commissioner as we have come together on behalf of the citizens of Caddo Parish to bring about excellence in governance, prudent management, and improving their quality of life,” said Wilson.

Wilson said he is pleased with his many accomplishments serving the parish, including:

Achievement of Standard and Poor’s AAA Bond Rating, the first of its kind for a public body in the state of Louisiana and one of 36 counties/parishes in the nation

Successful passage of $20 million in general obligation bonds for the rehabilitation of Walter B. Jacobs Nature Park

Numerous Achievement Awards for programs and procedures in county/parish government from the National Association of Counties (NACo)

National recognition as one of only four parishes in the country to implement and execute the Covid-19 National Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) for its citizens, distributing over $57 million in funding assistance

Creation of efficiencies across numerous departments for better service provision to citizens

Construction of a new Parish Veteran Service Center for thousands of veterans across Caddo Parish

Construction of a new David Raines Community Center

Wilson served the parish for more than 22 years. His retirement is effective on July 14.