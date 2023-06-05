SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Willis Knighton Cancer Center held an event celebrating cancer survivors.

“I think cancer patients are the strongest people I’ve ever known,” said Dr. Lane Rosen, Radiation Oncologist. “And cancer survivors are a whole different level of strength.”

In honor of the first Sunday in June, National Cancer Survivors Day, Willis Knighton hosted an event to honor those who have fought cancer and survived.

“This is great. This is community,” said Amy Meek, a Breast Cancer survivor of 15 years. “You know, there’s so many women and men, young and old, who are suffering with cancer. And this is just a great way to come out and be a part of our community together.”

The Hawaiian-themed celebration offered food, rock painting, games, and hula dancing.

Survivors shared their journey as they networked throughout the Cancer Center.

“Just smile and trust God,” said Joan Alford, a cancer survivor of 6 years. “I never let anything get me down. I’m a fighter. I’m a fighter.”

“Going through cancer, that’s a word you never want to hear,” said Meek. “I was very fortunate to have a very early stage of breast cancer so I’m very thankful for that.”

Willis Knighton doctors also attended the event.

“For cancer doctors, the chance to come to an event like this and see all these survivors and their families and friends,” said Dr. Rosen. “It’s what we do it for. It’s fantastic.”

Event organizers said around 400 people registered to attend the event.