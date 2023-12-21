“History is not just about the analysis of evidence, unrolling vellum documents or answering exam papers. It is not about judging the dead. It is about understanding the meaning of the past—to realize the whole evolving human story over centuries, not just our own lifetimes.” – Ian Mortimer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Overton Brooks Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Shreveport, La., is named after Overton Brooks. But who was Brooks?

Overton Brooks’ birth

Overton Brooks was born four days before Christmas of 1897 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He served in the United States Army during WWI as an artillery specialist.

Brooks had one uncle (John Holmes Overton) who was a United States Senator and Congressman, and another of his uncles (Winston Overton) was a Louisiana Supreme Court Justice.

Painting of Overton Brooks. (Source: United States Veterans Affairs.)

Overton Brooks’ uncle, John Holmes Overton, was Governor Huey P. Long’s lawyer.

Brooks’ great-grandfather was a judge and a contemporary of Andrew Jackson.

Glimpse of Overton Brooks’ career

Brooks designed the United States’ first space program, making the race to space a civilian matter instead of top-secret military business. But he also created the United States’ first federal law on interstate water pollution.

It was Mar. 15, 1956, and Brooks was speaking before a Congressional Subcommittee on behalf of the residents of Claiborne Parish, Louisiana.

“Many streams and rivers flow across the boundary from Arkansas into my district in Louisiana,” Brooks told the subcommittee. “By no means the least of these are the streams named Corney Creek and Three Creeks, which flow into and form Corney Lake.”

Brooks explained that oilfields in south Arkansas were polluting the creeks and streams that flowed into rural, northern Louisiana.

Brooks was already president of the National Rivers and Harbors Congress (NRHC), and he had noticed a trend.

“I know this condition to exist in many, many sections of our Nation. Those cases of interstate water pollution which have successfully concluded have been ones where the parties to the controversy have reached a gentlemen’s agreement on the abatement of pollution. It is in cases where no such agreement can be reached that we need a method which can be pursued to correct a bad situation. Such is the case in my district in Louisiana,” said Brooks.

The water on Corney had become unfit for livestock and recreation.

Craig E. Colten, Ph.D., wrote that local hunters and fishermen have long sought to preserve common access to fish and game in areas such as Claiborne Parish. They saw it as an essential right.

Overton Brooks began a wave of federal environmental reforms in the United States, and many of those reforms were specifically at the request of American citizens in northwest Louisiana.

“Yet, on the eve of the great mobilization of environmental activism, Corney Creek became the initial focal point for federal action,” wrote Colten.

The state of Missouri used the case in Claiborne Parish as a precedent when they sued the state of Illinois because Chicago was sending sewage down a tributary of the Illinois River.

The work Brooks did for the environment is quite important in U.S. environmental history.

But here is the existential question: how will you view Brooks after reading the information in the remainder of this article?

Brooks’ entanglement(s) with the Ku Klux Klan

On June 1, 1933, Overton Brooks married Mary Fontaine “Mollie” Meriwether, the daughter of Minor Meriwether. Minor had been a planter, banker, and chief engineer of railroad construction projects after the Civil War.

During the Civil War. Minor Meriwether was an engineer in the Confederate Army. Post-war, Minor Meriwether helped start the Ku Klux Klan with Nathan Bedford Forest. They conducted much of the organization’s founding in Mollie Meriwether’s kitchen.

Today, the Peabody Hotel in Memphis stands where Minor and Elizabeth Avery Meriwether’s home once sat.

To learn more about the life of Minor Meriwether, click here.

Brooks’ wife, Mollie, was also the daughter of Elizabeth Avery, a pro-Confederacy writer who penned books, plays, and much more.

An article about the cross burning was taken from The Times, Feb. 1961.

After the Civil War, Elizabeth Avery became a prominent spokesperson for the women’s rights movement. Apparently it was possible to be pro-slavery and pro-women’s rights at the same time.

Overton and Mollie Brooks named one of their children after Robert E. Lee.

Brooks was for the continuation of segregation.

Then, on Feb. 8, 1961, the newly recreated and reorganized Ku Klux Klan burned a cross in Overton Brooks’ yard in Shreveport. (In the 600 block of Linden, in case you’re curious.)

It was rumored that the klan took such actions in protest of Brooks’ vote to enlarge the House Rules Committee.

For months before the act of terrorism in Brooks’ yard, the KKK had been secretly meeting in northwest Louisiana. The klan saw the area as a “fertile field” for potential members.

They were not wrong.

The arrest of Roy Davis by city police in Shreveport. It was made clear that Davis was unwelcome in Shreveport. (Source: The Times, Apr. 7, 1961.)

An announced meeting of 200 klansmen was set for that week near Coushatta, where a violent massacre had previously occurred. Crosses were burned on around a dozen different laws in Shreveport, but when the KKK desecrated Congressman Brooks’ lawn, Mayor Clyde E. Fant made a public statement.

Any attempt by the Ku Klux Klan to make its own law “will not be tolerated,” said Fant.

Civic and political leaders in Shreveport joined forces to express their disapproval of the reactivation of the KKK in the area. (The KKK was last active in the region during Reconstruction following the Civil War.)

“This was wrong and will not be tolerated today,” Fant told The Times. “And as far as the cross burning, whether it be on a congressman’s lawn or any other citizen’s lawn, it doesn’t accomplish anything but give the community bad publicity. It is no good for the community.”

Source: article about Brooks serving on the peace museum committee taken from The Shreveport Journal, Dec. 28, 1957.

According to the Shreveport Journal, Feb. 11, 1961, the head figure of the KKK, Roy E. Davis, checked out of his hotel room in Shreveport after the cross burning garnered a lot of negative attention for the klan.

Davis was arrested after local officials and the FBI investigated the incident.

For a while, Brooks was the ranking member of the House Military Affairs Committee. He was also a regent of the Smithsonian Institute.

U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower asked Representative Brooks to serve on a committee that would study the establishment of a Washington, D.C. museum dedicated to peace.

After Brooks’ death (1961), Congress voted to change the name of the VA hospital in Shreveport to Overton Brooks VA Medical Center. Today, the hospital employs almost 1,700 people and has an annual budget of over $400 million.