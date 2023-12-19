CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At the start of 2024, a Shreveport bridge will be closed for reconstruction.

The Parish of Caddo announced that the Jefferson Paige Road Bridge will close on January 2 to allow the Caddo Parish Department of Public Works to reconstruct the bridge.

Drivers who utilize the bridge will be detoured and encouraged to use Pines Road to Jolly Napier Road to South Lakeshore Drive.

Construction is expected to last approximately 90 days and is intended to ensure “decades of durability and safety” for motorists.