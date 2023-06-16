SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — High winds and rain slammed the Shreveport-Bossier area early Friday morning causing power outages and severe damage.

If your power is out and you are looking for places to eat that are open in the area, we have the list for you.

Shreveport eats open

Strawns on Kings Highway

Up for brunch

Rhino Coffee downtown location only, extended hours until 6 p.m.

Julie Anne’s

Dunkin Donuts on Kings Highway

Seventh Tap (pet friendly with leashes/carriers)

McDonald’s on Linwood/Bert Kouns

Dripp Donuts downtown

Tejas Kitchen

The Honey Baked Ham Company

Bella Fresca on Line Avenue

Superior Bar and Grill

Oyster Bar

Sweeport

Niema’s Cookery on Youree (inside Sunshine Health Market)

The Noble Savage

Prep Cakes Bakery

Stray Cat will open at 3 p.m.

Gullo’s Fresh Produce and Classic Bake Shop

Fumbles Bar and Grill

Saltgrass

Another Broken Egg on Line Avenue

Cypress by the Revenir opens at 3:30 p.m.

Sonic on Pierremont/Line and North Market

Crawdaddy’s on Mansfield Road

Smitty’s Pizza on Mansfield Road

Ramirez on Pines Road

Bossier City eats open

Starbucks on Beene Blvd

Silver Star Smokehouse and Tavern, to-go only

This list is not exhaustive and will be updated as more information becomes available.