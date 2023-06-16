SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — High winds and rain slammed the Shreveport-Bossier area early Friday morning causing power outages and severe damage.
If your power is out and you are looking for places to eat that are open in the area, we have the list for you.
Shreveport eats open
- Strawns on Kings Highway
- Up for brunch
- Rhino Coffee downtown location only, extended hours until 6 p.m.
- Julie Anne’s
- Dunkin Donuts on Kings Highway
- Seventh Tap (pet friendly with leashes/carriers)
- McDonald’s on Linwood/Bert Kouns
- Dripp Donuts downtown
- Tejas Kitchen
- The Honey Baked Ham Company
- Bella Fresca on Line Avenue
- Superior Bar and Grill
- Oyster Bar
- Sweeport
- Niema’s Cookery on Youree (inside Sunshine Health Market)
- The Noble Savage
- Prep Cakes Bakery
- Stray Cat will open at 3 p.m.
- Gullo’s Fresh Produce and Classic Bake Shop
- Fumbles Bar and Grill
- Saltgrass
- Another Broken Egg on Line Avenue
- Cypress by the Revenir opens at 3:30 p.m.
- Sonic on Pierremont/Line and North Market
- Crawdaddy’s on Mansfield Road
- Smitty’s Pizza on Mansfield Road
- Ramirez on Pines Road
Bossier City eats open
- Starbucks on Beene Blvd
- Silver Star Smokehouse and Tavern, to-go only
This list is not exhaustive and will be updated as more information becomes available.