SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department said a home in west Shreveport is uninhabitable after it was seriously damaged in a fire late Saturday.

Crews were called to the scene on the 6900 block of California Ave. around 10:40 p.m. When firefighters arrived seven minutes later, they found a single-story home engulfed in flames.

Officials said several adults and a family dog lived at the home. They were all able to escape safely before firefighters arrived. The residents reportedly had smoke detectors installed but were not alerted by them.

Crews used an exterior fire attack strategy to put out the flames. It took 23 firefighters around 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

According to authorities, the fire rendered the home uninhabitable. The SFD said no one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

They encouraged anyone who wants or needs a smoke detector installed to call (318) 673-6740. Residents should change the batteries at least twice a year, they added.