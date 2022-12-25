BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of West Central Bossier City should boil their water or use bottled water effective immediately due to a boil advisory issued by the West Central Bossier Water System.

The advisory states that sixty-two service connections have been affected due to a GST tank level gauge freezing. The frozen gauge prevented wells from replenishing the depleting water supply in the GST tank.

Boil advisories are issued per guidelines that you can read here, which are set by the Louisiana Department of Health Engineering Services.

GST tanks are typically underground, welded, carbon-steel, cylindrical tanks reinforced by steel-reinforced concrete foundations.

All customers in the West Central Bossier Water System are out of water, but the tank is currently filling according to Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry.

Technicians are working toward the goal of normal operations, but consumers are advised to disinfect their water before consuming it. The disinfection of water is recommended for producing fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or the preparation or rinsing foods.

To disinfect water from the West Central Bossier Water System, use a clean container to boil water for one full minute. Make certain to start your one-minute timer after the water begins to boil.

If your water tastes flat, illuminate the taste by shaking the water in a clean bottle and pouring it into another clean container. You may also add a small pinch of salt for each quart of boiled water.

Residents will be notified by the Louisiana Department of Health–Office of Public Health once the advisory has been lifted.